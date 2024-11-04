Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 26, 2024) – A photo of chief petty officer covers and vessels prior to a chief petty officer pinning ceremony for Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), on the flight deck of the ship while underway, Sept. 26. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory A. Pickett II)