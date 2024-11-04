Emory S. Land Conducts Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony At Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 26, 2024) – New chief petty officers, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), are congratulated by Sailors assigned to the ship during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony on the flight deck of the ship while underway, Sept. 26. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)