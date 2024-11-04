Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown hosts annual Halloween Fall Festival and Resource Fair [Image 4 of 13]

    NWS Yorktown hosts annual Halloween Fall Festival and Resource Fair

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, Va. (October 22, 2024) Military affiliated children of all ages participate in a variety of family friendly activities at the annual Halloween Fall Festival and Resource Fair hosted by Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department. This annual event attracts scores of military affiliated families and guests, and was held at the installation’s Sports Zone Gym. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 22:47
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Military Families
    Halloween
    Fall Festival
    MWR
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Resource Fair

