NWS Yorktown hosts annual Halloween Fall Festival and Resource Fair

YORKTOWN, Va. (October 22, 2024) Military affiliated children of all ages participate in a variety of family friendly activities at the annual Halloween Fall Festival and Resource Fair hosted by Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department. This annual event attracts scores of military affiliated families and guests, and was held at the installation’s Sports Zone Gym. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
