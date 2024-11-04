CARAT Malaysia 2024 U.S. Hosted Reception

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LUMUT, Malaysia (Nov. 3, 2024) – U.S. 7th Fleet Band performs for members of the Royal Malaysian Armed Forces and U.S. Navy personnel at a U.S. hosted reception during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia, Nov. 3, 2024. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)