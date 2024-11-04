Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARAT Malaysia 2024 U.S. Hosted Reception [Image 2 of 10]

    CARAT Malaysia 2024 U.S. Hosted Reception

    LUMUT, MALAYSIA

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    LUMUT, Malaysia (Nov. 3, 2024) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Chris Stone, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7, Commander, Task Force 76, middle, speaks with Cmdr. Jordan White, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), right, and Royal Malaysian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Shazrul Izwan, executive officer of Keris-class littoral mission ship KD Rencong (114), left, at the U.S. reception during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia, Nov. 3, 2024. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 19:47
    Photo ID: 8736506
    VIRIN: 241103-N-ZS816-2038
    Resolution: 4726x3151
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: LUMUT, MY
    This work, CARAT Malaysia 2024 U.S. Hosted Reception [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Royal Malaysian Navy
    DESRON 7
    CARAT Malaysia
    AlliesAndPartners
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CARAT 2024

