Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naha Tug-of-War brings communities together

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Naha Tug-of-War brings communities together

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Natalie Stanley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    U.S. Army leaders and Japanese government officials hold a straw pulling rope during the Naha Giant Tug-of-War rope inspection at Naha Military Port, on Oct. 11, 2024. The Naha Giant Tug-of-War event is an annual event to pray for the prosperity of Okinawa and the good health of participants. The event attracts more than 280,000 spectators each year.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 19:44
    Photo ID: 8736502
    VIRIN: 241011-A-QC559-1011
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naha Tug-of-War brings communities together, by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community
    Partnership
    USAG Okinawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download