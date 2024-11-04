U.S. Army leaders and Japanese government officials hold a straw pulling rope during the Naha Giant Tug-of-War rope inspection at Naha Military Port, on Oct. 11, 2024. The Naha Giant Tug-of-War event is an annual event to pray for the prosperity of Okinawa and the good health of participants. The event attracts more than 280,000 spectators each year.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 19:44
|Photo ID:
|8736502
|VIRIN:
|241011-A-QC559-1011
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naha Tug-of-War brings communities together, by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.