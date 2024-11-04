Naha Tug-of-War brings communities together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army leaders and Japanese government officials hold a straw pulling rope during the Naha Giant Tug-of-War rope inspection at Naha Military Port, on Oct. 11, 2024. The Naha Giant Tug-of-War event is an annual event to pray for the prosperity of Okinawa and the good health of participants. The event attracts more than 280,000 spectators each year.