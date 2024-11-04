CARAT Malaysia 2024 U.S. 7th Fleet and Badan Kesenian (BAKES) Joint Performance, Nov. 3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LUMUT, Malaysia (Nov. 3, 2024) – U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Rebecca Moore, public affairs officer for Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, from Kerrville, Texas, performs alongside members of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band and the Royal Malaysian Navy Badan Kesenian (BAKES) at a joint concert during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia, Nov. 3, 2024. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)