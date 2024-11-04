CARAT Malaysia 2024 U.S. 7th Fleet and Badan Kesenian (BAKES) Joint Performance, Nov. 3

LUMUT, Malaysia (Nov. 3, 2024) – U.S. Navy Musician 1st Class Justin Malizia, from Youngstown, Ohio, right, and Musician 3rd Class Kevin Clancy, from Tampa, Florida, left, members of U.S. 7th Fleet Band, perform at a joint concert with the Royal Malaysian Navy Badan Kesenian (BAKES) during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia, Nov. 3, 2024. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)
