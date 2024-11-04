Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARAT Malaysia 2024 U.S. 7th Fleet and Badan Kesenian (BAKES) Joint Performance, Nov. 3 [Image 1 of 9]

    CARAT Malaysia 2024 U.S. 7th Fleet and Badan Kesenian (BAKES) Joint Performance, Nov. 3

    LUMUT, MALAYSIA

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    LUMUT, Malaysia (Nov. 3, 2024) – U.S. Navy Musician 2nd Class Jesse Chaves, from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, a member of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, waves to the crowd at a joint concert with the Royal Malaysian Navy Badan Kesenian (BAKES) during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia, Nov. 3, 2024. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Royal Malaysian Navy
    DESRON 7
    CARAT Malaysia
    AlliesAndPartners
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CARAT 2024

