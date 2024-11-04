Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Golden Knights

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Golden Knights

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Christopher Grissett 

    U.S. Army North

    A member of the United States Army Parachute Team (USPT) Golden Knights performs a jump during Fiesta 2024 in San Antonio, Texas.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 13:04
    Photo ID: 8735615
    VIRIN: 240430-A-IL319-2102
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golden Knights, by Christopher Grissett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army North
    JBSA
    Golden Knight Parachute team
    Fiesta 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download