DFMWR Employees Participate in a Scavenger Hunt at Fort McCoy Commemorative Area

Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation employees participate in a scavenger hunt at Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area on October 28, 2024. The participants explored historic buildings and raced against other teams in answering questions about Fort McCoy as they competed in a fun, educational event aimed at fostering camaraderie and team bonding.

(U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)