    DFMWR Employees Participate in a Scavenger Hunt at Fort McCoy Commemorative Area [Image 3 of 19]

    DFMWR Employees Participate in a Scavenger Hunt at Fort McCoy Commemorative Area

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation employees participate in a scavenger hunt at Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area on October 28, 2024. The participants explored historic buildings and raced against other teams in answering questions about Fort McCoy as they competed in a fun, educational event aimed at fostering camaraderie and team bonding.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 13:29
    Photo ID: 8735587
    VIRIN: 241028-A-CV950-5847
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Scavenger Hunt
    DFMWR
    Commemorative Area
    Directorate of Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation

