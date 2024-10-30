A Chief Gets Piped ashore

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241101-N-CO542-1043



Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Quinton Smith, from Orlando Florida, requests permission to go ashore after being piped ashore in the ship’s vehicle stowage area, aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), November 1, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)