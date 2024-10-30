Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Chief Gets Piped ashore

    A Chief Gets Piped ashore

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241101-N-CO542-1043

    Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Quinton Smith, from Orlando Florida, requests permission to go ashore after being piped ashore in the ship’s vehicle stowage area, aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), November 1, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
