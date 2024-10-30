First Sea Lord Meets with SSP Director in Support of Partnership Agreement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice Adm. Johnny R. Wolfe, Jr, Director Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) (center left), hosted United Kingdom partners Sir Adm. Ben Key, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff (left); Ms. Madelaine McTernan, Chief of Defense Nuclear; and Sir Chris Gardner (right), Chief Executive Officer Submarine Delivery Agency, at the Washington Navy Yard for an office call which included discussion on ongoing efforts conducted under the Polaris Sales Agreement on Oct. 31, 2024.



The Polaris Sales Agreement, originally signed on April 6, 1963, and amended in 1982, is a bilateral international agreement between the U.S. and the UK which established the basic policy and terms underlying the sale of the Polaris strategic weapon system to the United Kingdom. The Polaris Sales Agreement, together with the Mutual Defense Agreement, established the framework crucial for enabling and maintaining the United Kingdom's strategic deterrent.



What started as an agreement for the UK to purchase the Polaris strategic weapons system later extended to the Trident strategic weapon system, and remains one of the most important intergovernmental agreements in the history of the U.S. and UK.