241029-N-NO999-4053 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILTY (Oct. 29, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) sails through the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 05:54
|Photo ID:
|8734521
|VIRIN:
|241029-N-NO999-4053
|Resolution:
|3155x2103
|Size:
|587.06 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, O’Kane conducts routine operations [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.