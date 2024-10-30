Pathfinder pumpkin patrol 2024

A family poses for a photo in a neighborhood near RAF Croughton Oct. 31, 2024. RAFC personnel shared the Halloween tradition with local children and teamed with the Ministry of Defence Police, Cherwell District Council and Thames Valley Police to form a pumpkin patrol that ensured a safe and good time. Local Americans, multinational military members and civilians participated in creating a special night for the local community near Croughton. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 05:20
|Photo ID:
|8734483
|VIRIN:
|241031-F-QN763-1035
|Resolution:
|4469x2973
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
