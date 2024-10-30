Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathfinder pumpkin patrol 2024 [Image 4 of 10]

    Pathfinder pumpkin patrol 2024

    UNITED KINGDOM

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Security or “Pumpkin Patrol” volunteers pose for a group photo in a neighborhood near RAF Croughton Oct. 31, 2024. RAFC personnel shared the Halloween tradition with local children and teamed with the Ministry of Defence Police, Cherwell District Council and Thames Valley Police to form a pumpkin patrol that ensured a safe and good time. Local Americans, multinational military members and civilians participated in creating a special night for the local community near Croughton. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 05:20
    Photo ID: 8734481
    VIRIN: 241031-F-QN763-1027
