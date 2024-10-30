Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Alex Weiner, Africa Desk Officer, Ramstein Air Base, Germany gives a patch to a member of the Royal Moroccan Air Force at the Marrakech Airshow 2024 (MAS), Oct. 31, 2024, Marrakech, Morocco. The interaction and exchanges provided with allies and partners at MAS 2024 allow the U.S. to learn from and leverage the strengths of other nations which bring unique perspectives and capabilities to the table. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)