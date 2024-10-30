Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Army NCOA Celebrates 75th Anniversary

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo 

    7th Army Training Command

    Instructors and staff of the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA), along with members of Unteroffizierschule des Heeres (German NCO Academy), gather for a group photo following the 7th Army NCOA’s 75th anniversary ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 30, 2024. The 7th Army NCOA is the first and longest-running NCO Academy in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

    This work, 7th Army NCOA Celebrates 75th Anniversary, by SGT Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

