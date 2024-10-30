7th Army NCOA Celebrates 75th Anniversary

Instructors and staff of the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA), along with members of Unteroffizierschule des Heeres (German NCO Academy), gather for a group photo following the 7th Army NCOA’s 75th anniversary ceremony in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 30, 2024. The 7th Army NCOA is the first and longest-running NCO Academy in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)
