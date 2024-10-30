CARAT Malaysia 2024 U.S. 7th Fleet and Badan Kesenian (BAKES) Joint Performance in LUMUT

LUMUT, Malaysia (Nov. 2, 2024) – Royal Malaysian Navy Technical and Logistics Leading Laskar kanan Hafidz Kamal, a member of Badan Kesenian (BAKES) TLDM performs with members of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band at a concert during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia, Nov. 2, 2024. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 02:53
|Photo ID:
|8734427
|VIRIN:
|241102-N-ZS816-1151
|Resolution:
|5759x3839
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|LUMUT, MY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
