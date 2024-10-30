USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Steel Beach Picnic

241031-N-NF288-096 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 31, 2024) The crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) enjoy a steel beach picnic in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 31. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)
