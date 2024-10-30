Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th Air Force brings next generation of air refueling to the region [Image 6 of 6]

    9th Air Force brings next generation of air refueling to the region

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force aerial porters assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron unload pallets from a KC-46A Pegasus within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 5, 2024. Air transportation Airmen are responsible for safely executing movements of personnel, cargo, and equipment to and from aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 02:32
    Photo ID: 8734391
    VIRIN: 241005-F-LY429-1218
    Resolution: 5283x2972
    Size: 671.27 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Pegasus
    USAF
    KC-46
    91st EARS

