9th Air Force brings next generation of air refueling to the region

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force aerial porters assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron unload pallets from a KC-46A Pegasus within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 5, 2024. Air transportation Airmen are responsible for safely executing movements of personnel, cargo, and equipment to and from aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo)