U.S. Air Force aerial porters assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron unload pallets from a KC-46A Pegasus within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 5, 2024. Air transportation Airmen are responsible for safely executing movements of personnel, cargo, and equipment to and from aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 02:32
|Photo ID:
|8734391
|VIRIN:
|241005-F-LY429-1218
|Resolution:
|5283x2972
|Size:
|671.27 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9th Air Force brings next generation of air refueling to the region [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.