USS Dewey (DDG 105) Hosts Malaysian Armed Forces Joint Force Commander, Conducts VBSS Exercise During CARAT Malaysia 2024

ANDAMAN SEA (Nov. 3, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Kameron Clinton, from Eustis, Florida, directs the lift off of a Royal Malaysian Navy Eurocopter AS 550 Fennec helicopter on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Andaman Sea during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia, Nov. 3, 2024. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
