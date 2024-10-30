Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Hosts Malaysian Armed Forces Joint Force Commander, Conducts VBSS Exercise During CARAT Malaysia 2024 [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Hosts Malaysian Armed Forces Joint Force Commander, Conducts VBSS Exercise During CARAT Malaysia 2024

    ANDAMAN SEA

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    ANDAMAN SEA (Nov. 3, 2024) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Kameron Clinton, from Eustis, Florida, directs the lift off of a Royal Malaysian Navy Eurocopter AS 550 Fennec helicopter on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Andaman Sea during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia, Nov. 3, 2024. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 01:01
    Photo ID: 8734291
    VIRIN: 241103-N-UA460-1635
    Resolution: 5473x3459
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: ANDAMAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Hosts Malaysian Armed Forces Joint Force Commander, Conducts VBSS Exercise During CARAT Malaysia 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Hosts Malaysian Armed Forces Joint Force Commander, Conducts VBSS Exercise During CARAT Malaysia 2024
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Hosts Malaysian Armed Forces Joint Force Commander, Conducts VBSS Exercise During CARAT Malaysia 2024
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Hosts Malaysian Armed Forces Joint Force Commander, Conducts VBSS Exercise During CARAT Malaysia 2024
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Hosts Malaysian Armed Forces Joint Force Commander, Conducts VBSS Exercise During CARAT Malaysia 2024
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Hosts Malaysian Armed Forces Joint Force Commander, Conducts VBSS Exercise During CARAT Malaysia 2024
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Hosts Malaysian Armed Forces Joint Force Commander, Conducts VBSS Exercise During CARAT Malaysia 2024
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Hosts Malaysian Armed Forces Joint Force Commander, Conducts VBSS Exercise During CARAT Malaysia 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Dewey
    DDG 105
    Joint Operations
    Royal Malaysian Navy
    CARAT Malaysia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download