USS Dewey (DDG 105) Hosts Malaysian Armed Forces Joint Force Commander, Conducts VBSS Exercise During CARAT Malaysia 2024

ANDAMAN SEA (Nov. 3, 2024) – Royal Malaysian Air Force Lt. Gen. Dato’ Zahani bin Hj Zainal Abidin, Joint Force Commander, Malaysian Armed Forces, observes from the bridgewing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) as U.S. Navy Sailors approach the Royal Malaysian Navy Keris-class littoral mission ship KD Rencong (114) in rigid-hull inflatable boats during a visit, board, search and seizure drill while operating in the Andaman Sea as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia, Nov. 3, 2024. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|11.03.2024
|11.04.2024 01:01
|8734284
|241103-N-UA460-1391
|6720x4480
|1.7 MB
|ANDAMAN SEA
|1
|0
