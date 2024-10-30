USS Dewey (DDG 105) Hosts Malaysian Armed Forces Joint Force Commander, Conducts VBSS Exercise During CARAT Malaysia 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANDAMAN SEA (Nov. 3, 2024) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nicholas Maruca, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), left, talks to Royal Malaysian Air Force Lt. Gen. Dato’ Zahani bin Hj Zainal Abidin, Joint Force Commander, Malaysian Armed Forces, on Dewey’s bridgewing while operating in the Andaman Sea during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia, Nov. 3, 2024. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)