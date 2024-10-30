Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARAT Malaysia 2024 Sports Day [Image 5 of 5]

    CARAT Malaysia 2024 Sports Day

    MALAYSIA

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    LUMUT, Malaysia (Oct. 31, 2024) – Information Systems Technician Seaman Brandon Singleton, from Lafayette, Louisiana, shoots a layup during a basketball game at a sports tournament as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia, Oct. 31, 2024. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    This work, CARAT Malaysia 2024 Sports Day [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Dewey
    Royal Malaysian Navy
    CARAT Malaysia
    CARAT 2024

