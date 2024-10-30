LUMUT, Malaysia (Oct. 31, 2024) – Information Systems Technician Seaman Brandon Singleton, from Lafayette, Louisiana, shoots a layup during a basketball game at a sports tournament as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia, Oct. 31, 2024. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2024 00:32
|Photo ID:
|8734268
|VIRIN:
|241031-N-UA460-1694
|Resolution:
|4681x3277
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|MY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CARAT Malaysia 2024 Sports Day [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.