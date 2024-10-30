CARAT Malaysia 2024 Sports Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LUMUT, Malaysia (Oct. 31, 2024) – Information Systems Technician Seaman Brandon Singleton, from Lafayette, Louisiana, shoots a layup during a basketball game at a sports tournament as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia, Oct. 31, 2024. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)