NMCB 4 Seabees at FTX

A Sailor assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 walks the camp during a field training exercise at Ft. Hunter Liggett on October 28, 2024. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)