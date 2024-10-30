Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 4 Seabees at FTX [Image 7 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMCB 4 Seabees at FTX

    FT. HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 eat meals ready to eat during a field training exercise at Ft. Hunter Liggett on October 28, 2024. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 23:18
    Photo ID: 8734128
    VIRIN: 241028-N-BR551-1045
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.03 MB
    Location: FT. HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 4 Seabees at FTX [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 4 Seabees at FTX
    NMCB 4 Seabees at FTX
    NMCB 4 Seabees at FTX
    NMCB 4 Seabees at FTX
    NMCB 4 Seabees at FTX
    NMCB 4 Seabees at FTX
    NMCB 4 Seabees at FTX
    NMCB 4 Seabees at FTX
    NMCB 4 Seabees at FTX
    NMCB 4 Seabees at FTX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    FTX
    MRE
    NMCB 4
    Meal Ready to Eat
    Ft. Hunter Liggett

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download