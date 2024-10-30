Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    129th Rescue Wing holds two mile base run

    129th Rescue Wing holds two mile base run

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing, run and walk two miles along the airfield, Nov. 2, 2024, at Moffett Air National Guard Base near Mountain View, California. The run, which was themed red, white and blue, was a wing-wide event with participation from all Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 21:15
    Photo ID: 8734105
    VIRIN: 241102-Z-FD650-1599
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.77 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, US
    physical fitness
    healthy lifestyle
    fitness
    PT
    129th Rescue Wing
    129RQW

