129th Rescue Wing holds two mile base run

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing, run and walk two miles along the airfield, Nov. 2, 2024, at Moffett Air National Guard Base near Mountain View, California. The run, which was themed red, white and blue, was a wing-wide event with participation from all Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)