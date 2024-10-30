374 SFS, JSDF, JGSDF team up for bilateral exercise Guard and Protect in support of Keen Sword 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jose Castro, 374th Security Forces Squadron base defense member, poses for a photo during exercise Guard and Protect 2024 in support of Keen Sword 25 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 30, 2024. The Guard and Protect joint field training is designed to enhance the relationship between Japanese and U.S. security forces in Japan. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)