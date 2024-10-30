Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    374 SFS, JSDF, JGSDF team up for bilateral exercise Guard and Protect in support of Keen Sword 25 [Image 11 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    374 SFS, JSDF, JGSDF team up for bilateral exercise Guard and Protect in support of Keen Sword 25

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adam Craven, 374th Security Forces Squadron base defense member, sits atop of an armored vehicle during exercise Guard and Protect 2024 in support of Keen Sword 25 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 30, 2024. The Guard and Protect joint field training is designed to enhance the relationship between Japanese and U.S. security forces in Japan. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 19:23
    Photo ID: 8734012
    VIRIN: 241030-F-LX373-1106
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.22 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374 SFS, JSDF, JGSDF team up for bilateral exercise Guard and Protect in support of Keen Sword 25 [Image 14 of 14], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    374 SFS, JSDF, JGSDF team up for bilateral exercise Guard and Protect in support of Keen Sword 25
    374 SFS, JSDF, JGSDF team up for bilateral exercise Guard and Protect in support of Keen Sword 25
    374 SFS, JSDF, JGSDF team up for bilateral exercise Guard and Protect in support of Keen Sword 25
    374 SFS, JSDF, JGSDF team up for bilateral exercise Guard and Protect in support of Keen Sword 25
    374 SFS, JSDF, JGSDF team up for bilateral exercise Guard and Protect in support of Keen Sword 25
    374 SFS, JSDF, JGSDF team up for bilateral exercise Guard and Protect in support of Keen Sword 25
    374 SFS, JSDF, JGSDF team up for bilateral exercise Guard and Protect in support of Keen Sword 25
    374 SFS, JSDF, JGSDF team up for bilateral exercise Guard and Protect in support of Keen Sword 25
    374 SFS, JSDF, JGSDF team up for bilateral exercise Guard and Protect in support of Keen Sword 25
    374 SFS, JSDF, JGSDF team up for bilateral exercise Guard and Protect in support of Keen Sword 25
    374 SFS, JSDF, JGSDF team up for bilateral exercise Guard and Protect in support of Keen Sword 25
    374 SFS, JSDF, JGSDF team up for bilateral exercise Guard and Protect in support of Keen Sword 25
    374 SFS, JSDF, JGSDF team up for bilateral exercise Guard and Protect in support of Keen Sword 25
    374 SFS, JSDF, JGSDF team up for bilateral exercise Guard and Protect in support of Keen Sword 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Air Forces

    TAGS

    Joint
    Yokota
    Readiness
    374th Security Forces Squadron
    Keen Sword
    Exercise Guard and Protect

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download