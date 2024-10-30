CMSGT Hall retires from the US Air Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Hall, superintendent, 117th Mission Support Group (MSG), retires from the U.S. Air Force at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, Nov. 03, 2024. Hall enlisted in the 117th MSG in 1991 as a contracting airman. In 2020 he was detailed to the 187th Fighter Wing to assist in their conversion from the F-16 to F-35. In 2021 he was selected as the 117th MSG superintendent. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wesley Jones)