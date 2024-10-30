Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMSGT Hall retires from the US Air Force [Image 16 of 23]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CMSGT Hall retires from the US Air Force

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Wesley Jones 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Hall, superintendent, 117th Mission Support Group (MSG), retires from the U.S. Air Force at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, Nov. 03, 2024. Hall enlisted in the 117th MSG in 1991 as a contracting airman. In 2020 he was detailed to the 187th Fighter Wing to assist in their conversion from the F-16 to F-35. In 2021 he was selected as the 117th MSG superintendent. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wesley Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 18:10
    Photo ID: 8733916
    VIRIN: 241103-Z-YV777-1094
    Resolution: 4854x3883
    Size: 11.09 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSGT Hall retires from the US Air Force [Image 23 of 23], by TSgt Wesley Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CMSGT Hall retires from the US Air Force
    CMSGT Hall retires from the US Air Force
    CMSGT Hall retires from the US Air Force
    CMSGT Hall retires from the US Air Force
    CMSGT Hall retires from the US Air Force
    CMSGT Hall retires from the US Air Force
    CMSGT Hall retires from the US Air Force
    CMSGT Hall retires from the US Air Force
    CMSGT Hall retires from the US Air Force
    CMSGT Hall retires from the US Air Force
    CMSGT Hall retires from the US Air Force
    CMSGT Hall retires from the US Air Force
    CMSGT Hall retires from the US Air Force
    CMSGT Hall retires from the US Air Force
    CMSGT Hall retires from the US Air Force
    CMSGT Hall retires from the US Air Force
    CMSGT Hall retires from the US Air Force
    CMSGT Hall retires from the US Air Force
    CMSGT Hall retires from the US Air Force
    CMSGT Hall retires from the US Air Force
    CMSGT Hall retires from the US Air Force
    CMSGT Hall retires from the US Air Force
    CMSGT Hall retires from the US Air Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    superintendent
    retirement
    William Hall
    117 Mission Support Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download