Intrepid Maven 25.1: Bilateral Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. James Rain, a team leader with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, demonstrates the M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle remedial actions to Marines and Jordanian Armed Forces during Intrepid Maven 25.1 in Jordan, Oct. 29, 2024. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between the United States Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and the Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relations in the U.S. Central Command area of operations and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter J. Kuester)