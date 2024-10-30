Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sarah Reiman and Staff Sgt. William Yemm IV, both recruiters with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, pose with Student Flight members for a photo during drill weekend in Peoria, Illinois, Nov. 2, 2024. There are over 80 Student Flight members with the 182nd AW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)