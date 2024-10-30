Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Student Flight [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Student Flight

    PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sarah Reiman and Staff Sgt. William Yemm IV, both recruiters with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, pose with Student Flight members for a photo during drill weekend in Peoria, Illinois, Nov. 2, 2024. There are over 80 Student Flight members with the 182nd AW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 12:01
    Photo ID: 8733442
    VIRIN: 241102-Z-UY850-1010
    Resolution: 5879x3912
    Size: 8.61 MB
    Location: PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Student Flight [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Student Flight
    Student Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    Recruiting
    Student Flight
    Air Force We Need

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download