U.S. Air Force Student Flight members with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, pose for a group photo during drill weekend in Peoria, Illinois, Nov. 2, 2024. There are over 80 Student Flight members with the 182nd AW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)