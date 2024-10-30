The Faces of Our Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Camryn Grossman, a personnel specialist with the 182nd Force Support Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait during a drill weekend in Peoria, Illinois, Nov. 2, 2024. Grossman has been in the military for four years and is currently in college for a degree in interdisciplinary studies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)