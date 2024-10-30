The Faces of Our Base

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Camryn Grossman, a personnel specialist with the 182nd Force Support Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait during a drill weekend in Peoria, Illinois, Nov. 2, 2024. Grossman has been in the military for four years and is currently in college for a degree in interdisciplinary studies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 11:36
    Photo ID: 8733439
    VIRIN: 241102-Z-UY850-1007
    Resolution: 3242x4873
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US
