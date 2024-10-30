U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Camryn Grossman, a personnel specialist with the 182nd Force Support Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait during a drill weekend in Peoria, Illinois, Nov. 2, 2024. Grossman has been in the military for four years and is currently in college for a degree in interdisciplinary studies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 11:36
|Photo ID:
|8733439
|VIRIN:
|241102-Z-UY850-1007
|Resolution:
|3242x4873
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Faces of Our Base [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.