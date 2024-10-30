Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Frank E. Petersen Jr. medical emergency drill [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Frank E. Petersen Jr. medical emergency drill

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.31.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    241031-N-NO999-2023 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Oct. 31, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors simulate strapping a patient into a reeve sleeve during a medical emergency drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). (Official U.S. Navy photo) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out the nametag)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 08:35
    Photo ID: 8733034
    VIRIN: 241031-N-NO999-2023
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frank E. Petersen Jr. medical emergency drill [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts routine operations
    Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts routine operations
    Frank E. Petersen Jr. medical emergency drill
    Frank E. Petersen Jr. medical emergency drill
    Frank E. Petersen Jr. medical emergency drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 3
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download