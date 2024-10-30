Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CARAT Malaysia Sports Day [Image 2 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CARAT Malaysia Sports Day

    LUMUT, MALAYSIA

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Paul Cox 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    241031-N-OS043-1765 LUMUT, Malaysia (Oct. 31, 2024) Royal Malaysian Armed Forces and U.S. Navy Sailors, attached to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) play volleyball during a sports tournament at Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2024, October 30. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Cox/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 05:52
    Photo ID: 8732894
    VIRIN: 241031-N-OS043-1765
    Resolution: 5627x3751
    Size: 15.61 MB
    Location: LUMUT, MY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CARAT Malaysia Sports Day [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Paul Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CARAT Malaysia Sports Day
    CARAT Malaysia Sports Day
    CARAT Malaysia Sports Day
    CARAT Malaysia Sports Day
    CARAT Malaysia Sports Day
    CARAT Malaysia Sports Day
    CARAT Malaysia Sports Day
    CARAT Malaysia Sports Day
    CARAT Malaysia Sports Day
    CARAT Malaysia Sports Day
    CARAT Malaysia Sports Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Royal Malaysian Navy
    DESRON 7
    CARAT Malaysia
    AlliesAndPartners
    CARAT 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download