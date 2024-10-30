CARAT Malaysia Sports Day

241031-N-OS043-1765 LUMUT, Malaysia (Oct. 31, 2024) Royal Malaysian Armed Forces and U.S. Navy Sailors, attached to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) play volleyball during a sports tournament at Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2024, October 30. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Cox/Released)
