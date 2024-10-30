Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sylvia Peralez conductas a dental check-up on Utilitiesman 2nd Class Joane Duran during a field trainign exercise at Ft. Hunter Liggett on October 29th, 2024. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 00:55
|Photo ID:
|8732766
|VIRIN:
|241029-N-BR551-1462
|Resolution:
|4586x3057
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|FT. HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 4 Seabess Deliver Dental Care Downrange [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.