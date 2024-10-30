Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 4 Provides Dental Care During FTX [Image 8 of 8]

    NMCB 4 Provides Dental Care During FTX

    FT. HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Lt. Cdr. Andrew Correces, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, conducts a dental check-up on Executive Officer Cdr. Alexander Rovinsky during a field training exercise at Ft. Hunter Liggett on October 31, 2024. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 00:46
    Photo ID: 8732765
    VIRIN: 241031-N-BR551-1182
    Resolution: 3259x4888
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: FT. HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 4 Provides Dental Care During FTX [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    FTX
    Check up
    Dental
    NMCB 4
    Ft. Hunter Liggett

