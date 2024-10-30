NMCB 4 Provides Dental Care During FTX

Hospistal Corpsman 3rd Class Sylvia Peralez, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, X-Rays Executive Officer Cdr. Alexander Rovinsky's teeth for a dental check-up on during a field training exercise at Ft. Hunter Liggett on October 31, 2024. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)
