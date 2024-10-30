Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Sea and Anchor Evolution during a Port Visit to Guam [Image 7 of 14]

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Sea and Anchor Evolution during a Port Visit to Guam

    GUAM

    10.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    241027-N-NF288-009 GUAM (Oct. 27, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts a sea-and-anchor evolution during a port visit to Guam, Oct. 27. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 23:35
    Photo ID: 8732729
    VIRIN: 241027-N-NF288-2843
    Resolution: 6187x4125
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Sea and Anchor Evolution during a Port Visit to Guam [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

