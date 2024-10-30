The Future on Four Legs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command join U.S. defense contractors in observing the autonomous capabilities of a quad legged unmanned ground vehicle, better known as a military robot dog, during a demonstration conducted at Yuma Proving Ground Sept. 17, 2024. Approximately 10 Soldiers from the 75th USARIC participated in EDGE24, an Army exercise focused on integrating unmanned systems, data-sharing innovations and network resilience to strengthen air-combat capabilities in complex environments. Through direct collaboration with industry experts at Yuma Proving Ground, the Soldiers provided frontline insights to refine these cutting-edge technologies, bridging the gap between concept and real-world application. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class John L Carkeet IV, 75th USARIC)