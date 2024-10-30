Soldiers from the 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command join U.S. defense contractors in observing the autonomous capabilities of a quad legged unmanned ground vehicle, better known as a military robot dog, during a demonstration conducted at Yuma Proving Ground Sept. 17, 2024. Approximately 10 Soldiers from the 75th USARIC participated in EDGE24, an Army exercise focused on integrating unmanned systems, data-sharing innovations and network resilience to strengthen air-combat capabilities in complex environments. Through direct collaboration with industry experts at Yuma Proving Ground, the Soldiers provided frontline insights to refine these cutting-edge technologies, bridging the gap between concept and real-world application. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class John L Carkeet IV, 75th USARIC)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2024 22:48
|Photo ID:
|8732717
|VIRIN:
|240917-A-DB402-1817
|Resolution:
|1575x1600
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Future on Four Legs [Image 3 of 3], by SFC John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aviation Reinvented: How the 75 th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command brings A.I. to the skies
No keywords found.