USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) aircraft maintenance

Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Alina Klymchuk, from Ukraine, assigned to the "Tomcatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, washes down an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Nov. 2, 2024. USS Gerald R. Ford, the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations, conducting Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT). SWATT is the surface force’s premiere advanced tactical training exercise that increases warfighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)