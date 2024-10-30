Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) aircraft maintenance [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) aircraft maintenance

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Seaman Tajh Payne 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Justin Trujillo, from Sacramento, California, assigned to the "Blacklions" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, conducts routine maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet on the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Nov. 2, 2024. USS Gerald R. Ford, the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations, conducting Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT). SWATT is the surface force’s premiere advanced tactical training exercise that increases warfighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 20:13
    Photo ID: 8732639
    VIRIN: 241102-N-GC805-1026
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) aircraft maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by SN Tajh Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

