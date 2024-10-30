241031-N-OS043-1590 LUMUT, Malaysia (Oct. 31, 2024) U.S. Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) instructors, Staff Sgt. Chris Richardson, left, and Sgt. Luis Garcia, right, from the Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team (FAST) Team, practice an opening ceremonial battle demonstration with a Royal Malaysian soldier, from 2nd Company Royal Military Police Corps during a force protection subject matter expert exchange at Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2024, October 30. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Cox/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2024 18:43
|Photo ID:
|8732590
|VIRIN:
|241031-N-OS043-1590
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|19.17 MB
|Location:
|LUMUT, MY
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CARAT Malaysia 2024 Force Protection Subject Matter Expert Exchange [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.