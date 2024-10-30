Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARAT Malaysia 2024 Force Protection Subject Matter Expert Exchange [Image 2 of 13]

    CARAT Malaysia 2024 Force Protection Subject Matter Expert Exchange

    LUMUT, MALAYSIA

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Paul Cox 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    241031-N-OS043-1542 LUMUT, Malaysia (Oct. 31, 2024) Royal Malaysian soldiers from 2nd Company, Royal Military Police Corps demonstrate defensive tactics for the U.S. Marine Corps Fleet Anti-Terrorism Team (FAST) Team during a force protection subject matter expert exchange at Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2024, October 30. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Cox/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 18:43
    VIRIN: 241031-N-OS043-1542
    Location: LUMUT, MY
    This work, CARAT Malaysia 2024 Force Protection Subject Matter Expert Exchange [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Paul Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Royal Malaysian Navy
    DESRON 7
    CARAT Malaysia
    AlliesAndPartners
    CARAT 2024

